Q&A: Shemekia Copeland

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland comes to The Tin Pan Oct. 16. (Photo by Brad Elligood)

Grammy nominee and seven-time Blues Music Award winner Shemekia Copeland continues to extend her father’s legacy while also paving her own path. Her father, blues legend Johnny Copeland, was known for fusing soul and rock sounds into his music and his energetic guitar work. Shemekia has made her mark as a powerful vocalist on the modern blues scene, with songs such as “Hit ’em Back,” and “Salt in My Wounds.” The 43-year-old Harlem native’s songs often feature social commentary along with more traditional blues topics. When it comes to injustice and inequality, she isn’t afraid to raise her voice, on recordings or in conversation.

“I’ve always thought that if American people decided to stick together and forget these crazy politicians and do what’s right for us, all of us … would be much better off,” she says.

We spoke with Copeland about her new album, her father’s influence and singing the blues.

Richmond magazine: Why do you think the blues has endured for so long?

Shemekia Copeland: It’s American roots music, it’s been around forever. It’s not going anywhere, it’s in everything you hear.

RM: What experiences did you have with your father that made you into the artist you are?

SC: My dad sat around with a guitar and played music all day long, and that was it. Conversations. Watching him work. He just had a little notepad, and he just sat around, and when ideas came to his head, he wrote it down. Music was a casual thing that was always present at home.

RM: What inspired the songs on your new album, “Done Come Too Far”?

SC: Current issues is what inspires my albums, that’s how I keep things very contemporary. What we are dealing with right at the moment is what inspires me.

RM: What can Richmond audiences expect for your upcoming concert?

SC: We’re gonna have a great time. My band and I have been having so much fun doing new songs and doing new songs from the last record that we didn’t really get a chance to perform because of COVID. I would say that audiences should expect a good mixture of all kinds of stuff and lots of fun.

RM: What message do you like to spread when you’re performing?

SC: Love. I always feel like through music we can all understand each other better, just like through conversations, but unfortunately people stopped conversing and started arguing. So I’m trying to bring conversations back.

Shemekia Copeland performs at The Tin Pan on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.