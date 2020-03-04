Q&A: Marty Stuart

× Expand Marty Stuart (Photo by David McClister)

Legendary country artist Marty Stuart’s foray into music making was in full swing by the age of 12. Born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1958, the young Stuart had a guitar in his hands before he could walk. He immersed himself in the sounds of his childhood heroes, Johnny Cash and bluegrass pioneers Flatt and Scruggs, artists with whom he would later perform. The 1980s and '90s brought Marty Stuart great success and recognition, garnering multiple Grammy Awards and a string of hits. Ahead of his March 14 shows at Hopewell's Beacon Theatre, the master mandolinist, songwriter and singer discusses his wild beginnings, discovering his musical family and what country music means to him.

Richmond magazine: Tell me about the 12-year-old Marty Stuart finding a passion for music playing with The Sullivan Family.

Marty Stuart: All I ever wanted to do was play music. The first two records I ever owned in my life were Flat & Scruggs and Johnny Cash. I was 5 years old when I got those. The Sullivan Family were television, radio and bluegrass-gospel stars in our area down in the South. I started playing the mandolin with them at church houses, camp meeting revivals and George Wallace campaign rallies. How ‘bout that? That summer, I discovered applause, the spotlight, girls, staying up to all hours of the night and talking music 24/7 with those bohemian types. So, I thought, I have found my calling.

RM: In 1972, you joined legendary bluegrass picker Lester Flatt in his band, Nashville Grass. Tell me about your Nashville experience.

Stuart: It was like going to Oz or something, to see all those heroes and pioneers coming through. I had this feeling that I had joined up with this family of country music. Walking into the Grand Ole Opry with Lester Flatt was like walking into the Vatican with the Pope.

RM: You were introduced to Johnny Cash and joined his band shortly thereafter.

Stuart: A buddy of mine was building a guitar for Johnny Cash, and I went with him to deliver it. We hit it off immediately, and three or four weeks later I was onstage with him. It was like tying on to a cyclone and going around the world with it. I still find it amazing that my first two records I bought were Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash. Working with them were the only two real jobs I’ve had in this town.

RM: The '80s and '90s brought you commercial success. In 2003, you formed Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, which steered away from the mainstream. How did that come about?

Stuart: The Superlatives are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of band. I call them my legacy band. From the first rehearsal, it wasn’t about chasing three-minute hits up and down 16th Avenue anymore. It was about representing the culture as musical mercenaries or missionaries, however you wanna look at it.

×

RM: You are featured in the Ken Burns "Country Music" documentary. What was it like being part of that, and what does country music mean to you?

Stuart: It was an absolute honor to be part of it. It was one of those projects I knew would be for the ages. Everything Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan touch turns into curriculum, history and the best of the best. Country music is a way of life. For me, my entire life.

RM: Do you have any memories or stories about Richmond or Virginia?

Stuart: Only in my heart! The thing I remember most about Virginia is in the last days of Lester Flatt’s life, we burned a hole in I-81 every weekend. My first impression of Virginia was playing around the back roads with Lester. We would play in little schoolhouses that didn’t have room for a lot of people. Folks would pull up in their cars and trucks, roll down their windows, or stand outside and listen. I kind of understood the heart and soul of the place from that point on.

RM: The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell is a historic landmark, restored to its former glory. What can fans expect March 14?

Stuart: Well, we’ll just do our best to tear the roof off, and they’ll have to put it back together again when we’re done.

Marty Stuart plays The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35 to $95.