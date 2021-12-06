Q&A: Dar Williams

× Expand Folk singer Dar Williams' first album in six years is called "I'll Meet You Here." She performs at The Tin Pan on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. (Photo by Ebru Yildiz)

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has found serenity in meeting change as it comes. The philosophy inspired her latest album, “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first in six years. The Mount Kisko, New York, native launched her career in Boston in the 1990s amid a vibrant music scene. Since then, the 51-year-old has had a distinguished and versatile career, releasing 12 studio albums, writing three books and founding a songwriting retreat. Among Williams’ hit songs are “The Beauty of Rain” and “Iowa (Traveling, Pt. 3).” In advance of her concert at The Tin Pan on Dec. 7, we spoke with Williams about her background in folk music and the inspiration for her most recent album.

Richmond magazine: Why folk music?

Dar Williams: Because of my parents’ collection of albums. Folk music sort of defined us as a family. It was really meaningful to us, and I always dreamed that I could write songs like that. In the 1980s there wasn’t much of a folk scene, but in the ’90s there was. I stepped into it, and it was really exciting to see that reemergence.

RM: How does “I’ll Meet You Here” reflect where you are in your life and your career?

Williams: They have been words to live by as I get back out on the road and as I reencounter traveling and performing, and all of the wonderful and frustrating things that come with that. I remind myself to just meet stuff as it comes up, which is an attitude I developed during lockdown. There is a lot of improvisation that comes with a pandemic, but then you realize that is actually life itself. And that is a lovely thing.

RM: What has been the best part of being on the road again?

Williams: Every place I go has its own personality and streets that are full of my favorite cafes, restaurants and museums. They are each their own little world. So, I just really love getting back out and going back into these cities. Absence definitely made the heart grow fonder.

RM: Your career started in theater; what prompted the switch to songwriting?

Williams: I wrote a play that was going to be put on by a local theater but then found out from my waiter at a restaurant, who happened to own the theater, that the theater was closing down. But in the meantime I went to open mics and song circles and played in the streets and opened for other performers. It was incredibly romantic and fun.

RM: You also write books and run songwriting retreats. Why take this multifaceted approach to your career?

Williams: I was invited by Scholastic to submit a book, and I couldn’t refuse such a generous offer. Those books kind of saved me because they gave me the courage to try other kinds of writing. It kind of stabilized me. There are so many different things that I am interested in apart from songwriting. So, I taught a college course on music history and music and social movements. A friend of mine said, “Well, if you love teaching so much, why don’t you teach a songwriting retreat?” So, now I have found myself with a much more interesting and diverse career than I expected to have.

RM: What inspired the songs on “I’ll Meet You Here”?

Williams: I kind of went back in history 20 years, like before I was married, to my early 30s. A lot of the songs have to do with encountering change without panic. When I wrote my book, “What I Found in 1,000 Towns,” I met this guy who was from a very fast-changing town, and he said, “It is very important to manage change.” And it’s such a boring word, but it is such a beautiful phrase, because he wasn’t saying “embrace it,” “celebrate it,” “scream at it,” “fight it.” He just said to manage it and take it as it comes. I just love the kindness that he was showing. So, a lot of the songs have to do with how we manage change and make choices with what life has given us so far.

Dar Williams performs at The Tin Pan on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. Vaccination card or negative COVID test required.