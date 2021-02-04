Q&A: Clifton Davis

× Expand Clifton Davis (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts)

Clifton Davis’ voice and face might seem familiar. He’s appeared on television in “That’s My Mama” and “Amen” and on Broadway in “Two Gentlemen of Verona” and “Aladdin.” As an author, he penned a chapter in “Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul”; as a songwriter, he wrote a hit song made famous by the Jackson 5, “Never Can Say Goodbye.” Davis is also a minister and a singer-songwriter. I recognized his warm, velvety voice immediately when we spoke in advance of his interview and performance Friday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. as part of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Fridays After 5 event series.

Richmond magazine: Besides the Jackson 5’s version, what is your favorite version of “Never Can Say Goodbye?”

Clifton Davis: I have several favorites. First of all, I really like the one on my new album, “Never Can Say Goodbye.” My version. And I have a Brazilian-flavored “Never Can Say Goodbye” on a new album coming out in the spring that is slamming.

RM: Is that your favorite of all the songs you’ve written?

Davis: It is. I love the music, the lyrics, the chords, the format, all of that. I have a song that I wrote about 30 years ago … called “When I Pray.” That’s one of my favorite songs of all time. It touches my heart over and over again. So many people who listen to it are moved and begin to understand the power of prayer.

RM: Of all the many things you’ve done, acting, songwriting, singing, ministry, which do you enjoy the most?

Davis: From an artistic perspective, I’m happy when I’m acting. I loved doing shows like “Madam Secretary” [on CBS]. I loved being on Broadway, having the audience respond immediately. I loved performing before a live audience on “Amen” for five years. But the most fulfilling experience is when I invite someone to the Lord, and they say yes.

RM: Many older sitcoms have recently been rebooted. Would you be open to saying “Amen” again?

Davis: I sure would! Anna Maria Horseford and I have talked about it. [The actor] Titus Burgess said he has an idea for a reboot, but we haven’t taken it to the next step.

RM: Finally, we’d like to know if there are any contemporary song writers who inspire you.

Davis: There are several! I like The Weeknd. I like Drake. I love Joseph Angel, my nephew, who wrote “Love on the Brain” for Rihanna. You know who I think is one of the most prolific and wonderful writers? Babyface. Sam Smith. Adele. Audra Day, she’s wonderful.

Clifton Davis will discuss his career with VMFA’s Performing Arts Coordinator Robert Phanord and share some of his favorite songs on Friday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. on YouTube as part of the museum’s Fridays After 5 event series.