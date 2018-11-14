Q&A: Carter Girl

× Expand Photo courtesy Carlene Carter

Singer-songwriter Carlene Carter comes from country music royalty — she’s the granddaughter of Mother Maybelle Carter of the legendary Carter Family; the daughter of June Carter Cash and her first husband, country singer Carl Smith; and the stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. Carlene, 62, was always a little different, the rebel of the clan. She studied classical music early on but loved rock ’n’ roll — joining up with rancorous English groups including The Rumour and Rockpile, the latter of which featured then-husband Nick Lowe, producer of her 1980 new wave country album, “Musical Shapes.” “I wanted to rock out more than [the country industry] wanted to let me,” she recalls. “And then I got to the rock world, and they wanted to un-country me.” The rebel brings her trio to The Tin Pan on Nov. 17.

Richmond magazine: Your mom, June, lived in Richmond for a time. Did she ever mention those days?

Carlene Carter: She used to talk about attending John Marshall High School and being one of the flag girls, similar to being a cheerleader or majorette back in the day. I think the last time I played in Richmond was with John Prine at the Carpenter Theatre a few years ago, but each time I visit, I can feel the family history here.

RM: In your early days, you worked with rock ’n’ roll bands. What did the Nashville establishment think about that?

Carter: I think they thought I was being a little bitch and running off to England of all places, but it wasn’t some master plan that I had, it just sort of happened, and it sounded like a really good idea, so I went with it.

RM: What kind of show are you bringing to The Tin Pan?

Carter: It’s a real intimate thing where I tell stories that I’ve written, songs that I’ve loved, like the Carter Family stuff; I never have a set script, so you don’t know what stories you’re going to get. It keeps it fresh for me and also for the people who come to see me multiple times.

RM: What’s something about your stepdad Johnny Cash that people wouldn’t know?

Carter: He was funny. That’s what people always miss; he was really, really funny. He and my mom, they just made each other laugh. He was a wonderful daddy to me and my [half-sister Rosie], he treated us like we were his girls. He was protective, though. If you come to the show, yell out “Redbone,” and I’ll tell you a story about him being a protective father and Johnny Cash all at the same time.

Carlene Carter performs at The Tin Pan on Nov. 17. $42.50 to $47.50. 8982 Quioccasin Road. 804-447-8189 or tinpanrva.com.