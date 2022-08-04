Q&A: Brett Eldredge

× Expand Photo courtesy Brett Eldredge

Throughout an artist’s career, it’s common for their songs to have similar themes and melodies. Then there are artists, like country singer Brett Eldredge, who aren’t afraid to take chances. Over his 12-year career, Eldredge has incorporated sounds from different genres into his work, from the rock-like “I Feel Fine” to the gospel tune “Holy Water.” With five No. 1 songs and three more making the top 5 since 2016, the risks have paid off for the Illinois native. And he’s still at it, both in and out of the studio — he released his newest album, “Songs About You,” in June and is considering a high-flying stunt to celebrate.

We spoke with the 36-year-old as he was stuck in Los Angeles traffic. Before our call was disconnected, we were able to discuss the meaning behind his song “Sunday Drive,” his daredevil tendencies when his songs hit No. 1 and the motivation behind his multiple Christmas albums.

Richmond magazine: You’ve shared you stumbled upon the song “Sunday Drive” while interning at Universal Music Publishing. Tell me about how the song made you feel, and why you believe this song was meant for you to record.

Brett Eldredge: I think it really spoke to my values that I grew up in. As you know, I had moved to Nashville after I got out of college and was seeing the world at a really fast pace at that time. It made me think of my family and about the little moments that helped make me who I am. It wasn’t really the right time to record, but I knew that there was going to be a day where I wanted to record it. Later on, I knew it was the time to record it, and not only record it but make it the title of the album.

RM: After your songs hit No. 1 in the charts, you have been known to perform daredevilish acts. What are some things you’ve done in the past, and what is on your bucket list?

Eldredge: When “Don’t Ya” went No. 1, it was our first summer, and I went skydiving, when at the time I was frightened of heights. So that was a big move for me. And then for “Beat of the Music,” I went shark diving, which at one point in my life I was scared to look down when I was snorkeling because I was scared of sharks. I didn’t love skydiving, but I love shark diving. It was strangely one of the most peaceful things I’ve ever done. So that was interesting. At one point, I felt like I needed to kiss a grizzly bear on the lips. That brought up kind of mixed feelings, nobody really liked that one. There’s ways that you can feed a grizzly bear honey from putting it in your mouth, and I thought that’d be interesting. But people don’t like the idea of that, so maybe I won’t do that one. I love animals. But I am still supposed to do dinner at this “Dinner in the Sky” place, which is where you hang from a crane and eat dinner 300 feet in the air or something, and eat a whole five course meal hanging in the sky. I thought that would be interesting.

RM: You have released two different Christmas albums, “Glow” and “Mr. Christmas.” What is your connection to Christmas music, and why do you focus on music for the holiday?

Eldredge: I grew up being a huge fan of Christmas music. I love the holiday and feeling like a kid. I’ve always kind of loved that energy. And it’s such a big part of my heart and my childlike spirit. I think it’s so important for us to remember that and feel that, even as grown-ups, and I think the rare thing in this world I can still do. Christmas music is to help you find that inner kid in yourself and find the magical moments that sometimes feel like they are disappearing in some ways as you get older. So I wanted to bring that joy to the world a little bit, no pun intended.

Brett Eldredge performs at Meadow Event Park as part of the After Hours Concerts series on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $31 to $119.