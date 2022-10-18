× Expand Photo by James Willamor

Is Pusha T the greatest rapper Virginia has ever produced? Yeah, probably. He’s certainly stood the test of time, starting out as part of a duo known as Clipse in 1994, during rap’s golden era. Eventually, the group that also featured his brother, Gene “No Malice” Thornton, would find success with irresistible songs about street life, such as “Grindin’” and “When the Last Time.” It didn’t hurt that fellow Virginia Beach residents known as The Neptunes produced much of their work. Clipse split up in 2010.

Since then, Pusha T has continued to create songs with vocal clarity and verbal dexterity that stand out in a genre crowded with mumble-rappers. His latest album, “It’s Almost Dry, “ on Kanye West’s Good Music label, dropped in April, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Pusha T gets grindin’ on Brown’s Island on Oct. 22. Tickets are $36.50 to $46.50.

