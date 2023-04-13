They’ll Have Munchies

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand The Prabir Trio, (from left) Kelli Strawbridge, Prabir Mehta, former member Russell Lacy (Jeremy Flax will take part in the April 20 performance) and Kenneka Cook (Photo by Joey Wharton)

If you’re the Prabir Trio and playing a gig starting at 8 p.m. on 4/20, otherwise known as April 20, at the pit barbecue-featuring eatery known as Get Tight Lounge, then there needs to be edibles and comestibles — that is, barbecue and vegetarian options.

Longtime Richmond musician and cultural personality Prabir Mehta performs alongside Kelli Strawbridge on drums with the vocals and percussion of Kenneka Cook and Jeremy Flax on bass. The group will be joined by the cyber-pagan synth stylings of IONNA and the raw and intense Shera Shi, fronted by Britt O’Neil. Mehta will also host a free happy hour at 4:20 p.m.

Dude, they’re gonna take you on, like, a musical high.

Tickets are $12 in advance; $15 at door.

gettightrva.com