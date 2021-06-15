Power of Two

× Expand Indigo Girls are (from left) Emily Saliers and Amy Ray. (Photo by Jeremy Stewart)

For those of us who were young adults in 1989, the Indigo Girls’ song “Closer to Fine” resonated with our attempts to seek understanding and find our place. Three decades later, enthusiastic audiences still belt out the chorus at the Grammy-winning Georgia folk-rock duo’s shows.

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers continue to explore life’s meaning through music and activism, delving into environmental justice, LGBTQ rights, racism, immigration, food insecurity and death-penalty reform. “Look Long,” their introspective 16th studio album, came out last spring amid the pandemic, and the duo introduced some of the songs in livestreamed concerts.

You can see them at 6 p.m. on June 19 as part of the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park (relocated from Innsbrook). $21 to $99.

afterhoursconcertseries.com