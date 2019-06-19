Plunky and the Dell

× Expand James “Plunky” Branch (right); his son, Jamiah Fire Branch (center); and his brother, Philip Muzi Branch (left), of the band Oneness are traditionally part of Dogwood Dell's summer program. (Photo by Kecia L. Allen)

For more than four decades, Dogwood Dell has featured Plunky & Oneness at its summer event series Festival of Arts. During that time, the band’s music has become a Richmond institution, but some local fans might not be aware of what James “Plunky” Branch and his music mean to fans outside the city. The artwork from the band's mid-1970s output on the Black Fire record label was recently the focus of an art exhibit in Brooklyn, and three of their releases (“African Rhythms,” “Space Jungle Luv” and “Chapter 2: Nia”) were reissued by Now Again records earlier this year.

After more than 40 years spent traveling the world, Dogwood Dell still holds a special meaning for the jazz and funk musician. From his West End home, he speaks about his history with the concert series, his next album and what keeps him going creatively.

Richmond magazine: Tell me a bit about your history with Dogwood Dell.

James “Plunky” Branch: Dogwood Dell is one of my favorite gigs of the year. I can’t recall exactly which year I started there, but I would say around 1978 or so. I first played at ... the little building beside Dogwood Dell. It was a segregated venue even as late as the late 1970s. In fact, for the first two years that we played there, they didn’t even have us playing in the bowl. They placed us on the side of the Carillon, but we had such a good turnout that they eventually moved us to the Dell. At one point we had crowds of more than 10,000 documented. Our group was the first black act to actually play there. I definitely agitated for my position at the Dell.

RM: How has the crowd size changed?

Branch: We draw about 5,000 currently, but it’s great because this is the only place that I can play in the world where that many people are there to see just me. No other acts are on the bill, and I know many of the people in the audience.

RM: Have you ever missed a year playing the Dell?

Branch: Out of 40 years, I have missed two.

RM: What do you have for us as far as new music goes?

Branch: Well, my older pieces continue to see new life, and “African Rhythms” has just been reissued again, but I don’t just reside in my music from 40 years ago, I continue to create new music. I am releasing a new album in three weeks that I have been working on for 18 months called “Afroclectic.” It’s not that it takes me that long, but I have been working with my son and other members of my crew who happen to be much more perfectionists than I. I need to be driven to continue to create, and the new generations discovering my music give me that drive.

Plunky & Oneness perform at Dogwood Dell as part of the annual Festival of Arts at 8 p.m. on June 22. Free. 804-646-DELL.