Planetary Premiere

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The Richmond Symphony brings to life a melodious homage to Lynchburg native Leland Melvin, a graduate of the University of Richmond and one of the first African American astronauts, with “The Planets & Star Wars: A Cosmic Concert,” May 16-17 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre.

Composed by Stacy Garrop, “Of Grace and Grit” is a musical arrangement broken into three movements: “Liftoff,” “Limitless Shades of Blue” and “The Overview Effect.” The piece is designed to give audiences the feeling of leaving Earth and the transformative experience that follows. The world premiere is performed alongside celestial classics including Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and John Williams’ iconic suite from “Star Wars.”

The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on May 16 and 3 p.m. on May 17. Tickets are $20 to $104.

richmondsymphony.com