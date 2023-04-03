Sindhen Songbird

× Expand Peni Candra Rini (Photo by Hidayar Erosiyanto)

Before she writes one note of music, Indonesian singer-composer Peni Candra Rini starts with the words. “I write the poetry first, even before the melody,” she says, sitting cross-legged on the floor of a University of Richmond band practice space following a one-hour rehearsal of Javanese gamelan music.

Rini’s ethereal voice carries its own poetic power, swooning and droning. But backed by the meditative tones of a gamelan orchestra, or a traditional Indonesian string band, the Southeast Asian artist’s music becomes almost otherworldly. Even if you don’t know a word of her Javanese language, you can still feel the expression.

Richmonders have multiple chances this month to hear for themselves. The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University are hosting the Javanese “sindhen” (a female soloist who sings with a gamelan) as a visiting Fulbright artist scholar. Since late January, when her stint began, Rini has also been the visiting artistic director for Gamelan Raga Kusuma, a community ensemble that performs Indonesian music using traditional instruments (such as exotic metallic idiophones, kendang drums, two-string fiddles, wood flutes, gongs). She’s also performing with a Richmond-based string band, Rumput, which specializes in the kroncong flute and string band music of Southeast Asia.

“There’s a generation of new composers doing interesting things with Javanese gamelan,” says Andy McGraw, associate professor of music and ethnomusicologist at UR and a co-founder of Gamelan Raga Kusuma. “Most of the composers are men, especially the experimental composers, so Peni really stands out.” Many of her lyrics have to do with repositioning the role of the woman in a patriarchal society, he adds.

“Javanese women usually stay home as a wife and a mother and cannot do work,” says the 39-year-old Rini. “I’m different [from] them. I work, I play, I compose, and I like it. I have [a] family that really supports me in doing art. They say, ‘You go and do your work and focus. We support you.’ And it’s made me strong.”

Originating from the island of Java, the Javanese are the largest ethnic group in Southeast Asia, mainly centered in central and southeast Indonesia. Their hypnotic two-tone music is a leading part of religious rituals, weddings, funerals and social events. Rini performs traditional song forms but also plays around with them, incorporating classical sensibilities and Western motifs. “I use tradition in a contemporary way,” she says with a smile.

To that end, the renowned Kronos Quartet recently performed Rini’s piece “Maduswara” at Carnegie Hall in New York City, with Rini sitting in. The acclaimed composition will also be performed on April 17 during a chamber music concert at UR’s Camp Concert Hall. It’s one of several performances Rini has on the bill this month at venues across the city, often joined by Gamelan Raga Kusuma and/or Rumput. Her twice-weekly practices with Kusuma at UR’s North Court residence hall are also open to the public. “It’s a rare opportunity to come and watch her teach and lead in performance,” McGraw says.

Kronos Quartet recently commissioned four new pieces from Rini, exploring the subject of climate change. “It’s so strange,” she says. “I hear from my husband in Java that there is too much rain and there is flooding. I mean, it’s scary.” Rest assured, if anyone can find the musical poetry in a subject like global warming, it’s Peni Candra Rini.

Catch Peni Candra Rini during performances April 6 at VCU’s Singleton Center, April 14 at Gallery5 and April 17 at University of Richmond’s Camp Concert Hall.