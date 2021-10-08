Say Her Name

× Expand Patti LaBelle (Photo by Derek Blanks)

As a solo artist, Patti LaBelle is known for a song that became a catchphrase (“New Attitude”), a slow jam that inspired Prince (“If Only You Knew”) and a sweeping pop ballad that Adele probably digs (“If You Asked Me To”). Before all that, she led Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, a ’60s girl group that sang doo-wop, which morphed into Labelle, a 1970s trio that wore spacey jumpsuits and sang about “Lady Marmalade.” Along the way to becoming a legend, LaBelle has loved, lost and kept on hitting those high notes the way only she can. So when do we get a biopic, Hollywood? Or are we just going to keep telling Aretha’s story? Fortunately, we can still enjoy the real deal when Patti LaBelle performs at the Altria Theater on Oct. 16 with the mighty Whispers. Tickets are $43 to $131.

