‘We Want the Funk’

George Clinton, the 81-year-old singer and producer, will bring his surrealist, psychedelic funk world to the Altria Theater on Aug. 12 with Parliament Funkadelic and special guest Los Angeles-based Fishbone. Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and have received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. An innovator of the funk genre, Clinton is also referred to as Dr. Funkenstein and the Prime Minister of Funk, known for songs including “Atomic Dog,” “Do Fries Go With That Shake?” and “One Nation Under a Groove.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $37.50.

