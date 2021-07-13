Nothing but Trouble

× Expand Trouble Funk (with Big Tony pictured at center) performs along with Be’la Dona, Legacy Band and The Alumni (Chubb Rock, Monie Love, Special Ed, Dana Dane and Kwame) at Brown’s Island on July 17 at 4 p.m. $40. (Photo by Denver Wright/Wiz Pro Imagineering)

Trouble Funk is Black famous. That’s when an artist becomes revered in the African American community while remaining generally unknown outside of it. Sort of like Frankie Beverly and Maze. That’s not to say that the go-go band, formed in 1978, has no fans from other races. Known for “Pump Me Up,” they toured with punkers Minor Threat back in the day, and one of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s early bands opened for them. (He plays on their next album, out in 2022.) One of their signature songs, “Drop the Bomb,” shouts out a section of their Washington, D.C., fan base, the “white boy crew.” (We’ll get back to them.)

Trouble Funk’s Big Tony (aka Tony Fisher) is recovering from an injury sustained in a fall, so he’ll be sitting on a stool when they perform at Brown’s Island July 17, but he seems ready to return to the stage. Big Tony discusses go-go’s enduring popularity, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and advice from go-go’s godfather, the late Chuck Brown.

Richmond magazine: How does it feel to be playing in Richmond again?

Big Tony: I’m really excited about it, man. You know, we’ve been playing in Richmond for the past 30 years or more, at least twice a year. And to have that little layoff because of the pandemic — I mean, I’m just excited to be playing, but I’m super excited to be back in Richmond again, because those Richmond folk know how to party.

RM: Why do you think go-go music has persevered?

Fisher: I believe that go-go music has been one of those types of music that resonate with Black folk in particular and, surprisingly, man, you know … we were like the first go-go group to kind of like travel the world. I was really surprised to see the type of response that we got from ... the people of all nationalities. They love go-go, which I just think is one of those things, man, that the beat itself, it syncs with the heart, the rhythm of the heartbeat.

RM: What’s your favorite sample of your music?

Fisher: Oh, man, that’s a hard one. It would have to be between Teddy Riley [“Jam” by Guy] and Public Enemy [“Fight the Power”].

RM: Talk to me about the “SportsCenter” theme you recorded.

Fisher: [Laughs] You remember that white boy crew I was telling you about? Well, I found out later that ["SportsCenter" anchor] Scott Van Pelt was a part of that white boy crew. DJ Flex from [Washington, D.C.'s] WPGC had called me and said that Scott Van Pelt is moving back to D.C., and he wants some of that D.C. flavor, so he’s challenging Trouble Funk to come up with a new theme song. I emailed Scott, letting him know … that we were happy to accept the challenge. And he emailed me back and said, “I don’t know how you got my personal email address, but I’m so happy you did.” And it was on from there, man.

RM: You were friends with Chuck Brown. What was the best advice he gave you?

Fisher: There was a lot of good advice. One of the things he helped me realize — coming up in this music thing, man, all I wanted to do is be a team player. I just wanted to be a part of a winning team. And God happened to bless me with a gift that went farther than just being a part of something. He made me realize that I was a leader. He made me realize that if this thing was going to work, I would have to take control.

