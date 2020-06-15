× Expand Photos by Jacob Blickenstaff

“#KingButch” is a teaser, an aperitif for Butcher Brown’s upcoming major-label debut. Marcus Tenney, aka Tennishu, delivers a concise and clever flow that floats and charges above a laid-back, polished, synth-haunted beat. It is over before you know it, but it bears repeated listening. And it is welcome news to anyone concerned that signing with a major label might smooth Butcher Brown as a soul fusion band.

Their previous Concord single, a cover of Herbert Laws’ 1975 classic “Tidal Wave,” demonstrates they can color well outside the lines. “#KingButch” is part of a series of mini-releases, including the Facebook Mothership Monday snippets, leading up to a still untitled full recording in September. ­