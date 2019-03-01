Classical Music Gone Wild

× Expand Conductor Kelly Corcoran leads an orchestra through scenes of landscapes and oceans in "National Geographic: Symphony for Our World." (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro courtesy National Geographic)

In recent years, orchestras and conductors have come to embrace new approaches to presenting classical music. One way is to feature the music of popular movies, showing the film itself along with an orchestra providing the soundtrack. This weekend, “National Geographic: Symphony for Our World” takes that concept into the wild, with footage of sea, sky and mountain landscapes on a big screen coupled with a live choir and orchestra.

This musical journey is led by tour conductor Kelly Corcoran, who is also the artistic director of Intersection, a music ensemble with a focus on social justice and equality. Corcoran talks about conducting and watching a nature video simultaneously, audience reactions, and the message of the film.

Richmond magazine: What inspired you to take on this project?

Kelly Corcoran: I have been working with the producer, Jason Michael Paul, for a few years on a few other projects. We had previously worked together on his “Legends of Zelda: Symphony of Goddesses” touring show. This particular show has a really great combination of amazing videos and amazing footage, and it’s a really powerful message of the beauty of our world: preserving that, honoring that and our relationship with our environment.

RM: What do you find most challenging in conducting this piece?

Corcoran: It requires a unique skill when you do these kinds of concerts where you are synchronizing music and film. As a conductor, I have a screen in front of me of what measure number corresponds with the live footage that the audience sees. My job is to keep everything together, and make sure the music and footage align. It requires a certain amount of focus that is different from other orchestra concerts in that way.

RM: How does the audience take to the performance?

Corcoran: Even though my back is to the audience, I can definitely feel reactions to certain images and certain moments. Some of these movements have different predators and prey, and you can feel them rooting for different animals at different times, and for characters, in a sense, to survive through these challenging landscapes of our world. I can feel the audience engaging and being a part of this journey in a really intimate way.

“National Geographic: Symphony for Our World” comes to the Altria Theater at 3 p.m. on March 3. $25 to $71.50.