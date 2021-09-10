Move, Chris!

× Expand Photo by Rob Loud

Rapper-actor Ludacris rolls out to Meadow Event Park to perform at the Servpro Pavilion at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, a show rescheduled from July. Christopher Brian Bridges — that’s Ludacris to you — is a three-time Grammy Award winner known for songs such as “Stand Up” and “Move.”

He has sold more than 20 million records and is also known for his starring role as Tej Parker in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, as seen in the most recent installment “F9: The Fast Saga.” In June, he responded to a Virginia Department of Transportation highway sign that went viral and read “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.” He wrote on his Instagram: “Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t believe this is real.”

Tickets are $43. afterhoursconcertseries.com