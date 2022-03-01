Moment in the Sun

× Expand Photo courtesy Impact Artists

Singer-songwriter Eef Barzelay, who plays under the name of the band he once fronted, Clem Snide, delivers achingly moving songs that haven’t earned the attention they deserve. One example, his song “Roger Ebert,” uses one of the late film critic’s final notes to his wife — “It’s all an elaborate hoax” — as a jumping-off point for a mediation on life, death, spirituality and the ties that bind us all.

Frustratingly, Clem Snide’s “Beyond Forever Just Beyond,” a five-years-in-the-making album produced by Scott Avett, was released just as the pandemic hit and touring shut down. Now that live music is back, don’t miss your chance to see Clem Snide at Richmond Music Hall on March 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

thebroadberry.com