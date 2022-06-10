Isle of Man

× Expand Photo by Stefan Brending

As elder statesmen in the rap game, Method Man and Redman don’t have to hang out with each other to make ends meet. Method Man is an actor and a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. Redman’s also had a long career in music and worked as an actor, DJ and TV host. But there’s something about them sharing a stage or a song that people enjoy, as they have released three albums together (starting with 1999’s “Blackout!”), as well as the classic stoner film “How High” in 2001. People who attend the Art of Noise dance parties know that there’s nothing like the company of good music and friends, both of which will be on the bill when the duo performs at Brown’s Island on Saturday, June 18, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 to $75.

