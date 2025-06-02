‘Summer Breeze’

× 1 of 3 Expand Maymont Summer Kickoff Concert (Photo by Aarron Saldivar) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Maymont Foundation × 3 of 3 Expand Tom Petty tribute act Full Moon Fever will perform at this year’s Summer Kickoff Concert. (Photo by Kat McCrory) Prev Next

Travel back to the 1970s and ’80s for Maymont’s Summer Kickoff Concert on June 6. Tom Petty tribute group Full Moon Fever opens the event, playing rock hits from Petty’s solo career and his time performing with The Heartbreakers. Richmond yacht rockers Three Sheets to the Wind bring AM Gold classics to the stage with their high-energy style.

Guests can set up portable chairs and picnic blankets on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn to enjoy the music, and food vendors will be on-site. The event also launches the Music at Maymont summer series, which features Shakey Graves July 13, Drive-By Truckers Aug. 1 and Carbon Leaf Aug. 2.

The Summer Kickoff Concert runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $20.

maymont.org