Locals Only

× Expand Deau Eyes (Photo by Joel Arbaje)

Venture Richmond’s long-running Friday Cheers concert series returns with a nearly sold-out May and June schedule festooned with many of Richmond’s finest musicians, such as No BS! Brass Band (sold out), Butcher Brown, Art of Noise RVA (sold out), Agents of Good Roots and others.

The socially distanced Brown’s Island concerts will launch May 7 with a sold-out show from new-style Americana specialists The Cris Jacobs Band — technically from Baltimore, but we’ll let it slide — and rock chanteuse Deau Eyes, aka Ali Thibodeau, whose melodically adventurous “Let It Leave” was one of last year’s best discs, local or otherwise.

6:30 p.m. Prices based on two-, four- and eight-person pod sizes. $30 to $80.

venturerichmond.com