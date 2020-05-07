× Expand Photo by Travis Shinn

Near the top of the hierarchy of American heavy metal reigns the globally revered, Grammy-nominated quintet Lamb of God, who happen to hail from Richmond. It’s been five years since their last official release, and in between we’ve heard a solo outing from lead singer Randy Blythe and an album of cover songs recorded by band members and released under the group’s original name, Burn the Priest. Perhaps that’s why their eighth studio album is an eponymous one, making their message clear — this is Lamb of God.

The driving force behind the 10-track release lies in the searing fretwork of guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, while bassist John Campbell’s masterful command of his chosen instrument projects as poignantly as Blythe’s growling screams. Rounding out the unmistakable aggression and drilling timbre that defines the band are the unrelenting beats of drummer Art Cruz, making his studio debut. For the most part, this effort soars and will please the band’s horde of devotees, but it’s unlikely to convert any nonbelievers.

The themes of anger and dissatisfaction with today’s political climate dominate the record and can be hard to swallow at times, but that’s not all there is here. In the song “Memento Mori,” Randy Blythe sings of fear and dread inundated by a never-ending feed of bad news, from “a universe in the palm of your hand.” But beneath Blythe’s roars are a hopeful tone and a call to wake up from “false perceptions” and the “weight of the world.” It’s a heavy request in these times, but it’s good that Lamb of God is back to demand it.