Ladies Only

Klymaxx (Photo courtesy Impact Artists Promotions)

There’s enough drama in the history of the all-female R&B band Klymaxx to fill multiple seasons of a reality TV show. That’s unfortunate for fans hoping for a reunion of the group behind the hits “Meeting in the Ladies Room,” “I Miss You” and “The Men All Pause.” But thanks to a 2013 court decision allowing various members to tour under the name with a slight modification, there’s more Klymaxx to go around than ever. The version of the band coming to Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre features bassist and producer Joyce “Fenderella” Irby, who wasn’t an original member but is partly responsible for some of the group’s biggest hits.

Klymaxx featuring Joyce "Fenderella” Irby hits the stage on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $37 to $90.

thebeacontheatreva.com