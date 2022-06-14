Freedom Rings

× Expand Photo courtesy JTucker & the Krewe

Juneteenth was celebrated sporadically until it became a federal holiday last year. The day marks the time when more than 250,000 people who were enslaved in Texas learned of their delayed emancipation in 1865. This month, the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery marks the occasion with music by reggae band Mighty Joshua and The Zion #5 and R&B music makers JTucker & the Krewe, and performances by City Dance Theatre. There will also be food trucks and a showcase of Black businesses.

The free celebration starts at noon on June 19, and proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.