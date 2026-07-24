Pour One Out

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The JamPacked Craft Beverage & Music Festival has a temporary new home at Kanawha Plaza due to renovations on Brown’s Island, but the mission remains unchanged: to celebrate good tunes and good sips in equal measure. Timing is key for JamPacked 2026, which will take place Aug. 1.

“We’re super stoked on the fact that we’re doing this on Jerry Garcia’s birthday,” says David Hayslette, a senior director at Smurfit Westrock, the festival’s producing partner.

True to the Grateful Dead guitarist’s legacy, the headlining musicians, Oteil & Friends, will be led by bassist Oteil Burbridge, co-founder of Dead & Company. “They’re going to do an amazing couple of sets, obviously featuring a lot of Dead music,” Hayslette notes. Joining them will be North Carolina’s Big Something, Boston-based Neighbor and Richmond’s own Sidechick.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $66.

jampackedfest.com