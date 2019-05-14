Independents Day

These 11 independent stores aren’t the only shops where you can buy records in the city, but they are your best bets for finding something you have to own that you never knew existed before you stopped by. The shops are curated by seasoned collectors, musicians, veteran retailers and just plain music nuts. If you’re looking for that rare pressing of an obscure import or getting started with the whole vinyl thing, here are the places to go.

6131 Records

5710 Patterson Ave.

Backspin: An indie record label that started 13 years ago in California opened a storefront in the Near West End  last summer. Open Fridays and Saturdays.

Featuring: Current releases on their label, of course, as well as classic titles. The store doesn’t carry used records, but they’ve got T-shirts, buttons and tote bags in stock.

Barky’s Spiritual Stores

18 E. Broad St.

Backspin: Richmonders have been buying music from Barky’s since 1954. The business has survived a fire and sweeping changes in the music industry and consumer habits.

Featuring: Gospel music in almost every format. You’ll also find minister robes, hymnals, DVDs, bibles, white gloves and other church supplies.

BK Music

2833-A Hathaway Road

Backspin: Celebrating 20 years in business next year, BK Music survived being pushed out of its former location to make way for Starbucks and Chipotle.

Featuring: Lots of new and used records and CDs, with rock, soul, blues and jazz staples that any store should stock. There’s also sell T-shirts, DVDs, turntables and CBD products.

Deep Groove Records

317 N. Robinson St.

Backspin: Started by a former Plan 9 employee in 2009, this is a smaller store that makes good use of its footprint, with a quality selection of popular and pivotal releases.

Featuring: A mix of rock, jazz, R&B and reggae records, along with other genres, plus a small collection of used turntables and a variety of postcards.

Plan 9 Music

3017 W. Cary St.

Backspin: Opened 37 years ago, this is the prototype of the modern record store in Richmond. (Former employees own two of Richmond’s other shops — Deep Groove and Steady Sounds.) One of Prince’s final tweets was a shout-out to the Carytown store.

Featuring: Rock, jazz, pop, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and almost everything else. Besides records, there are CDs, cassettes, turntables, T-shirts, posters and DVDs.

Records & Relics RVA

2704 E. Marshall St.

Backspin: Open less than a year, the shop is among the newest in Richmond and the only record store in the city’s East End.

Featuring: Used records only. Along with the blues, jazz, soundtracks, hip-hop and rock records, the shop has a small selection of books, home decor items and pop culture memorabilia.

Small Friend Records & Books

105 N. 17th St.

Backspin: The year-old Shockoe Bottom store takes its name from a dog, Peluga Lee, who is the smallest friend of the couple who own the store.

Featuring: An eclectic assortment of books and records, both new and used. There’s also a healthy assortment of zines. The store hosts a lecture series called “Small Talk” on the last Thursday of each month.

Steady Sounds

322 W. Broad St.

Backspin: Founded by two Plan 9 expatriates eight years ago, the store now shares space with Blue Bones, a vintage clothing retailer.

Featuring: Lots of dollar records and a well-curated inventory of rock, soul, pop, hip-hop and jazz discs both old and new, along with new and vintage stereo equipment and music memorabilia.

Vinyl Conflict

324 S. Pine St.

Backspin: This midsize shop caters to customers who like a certain type of music and doesn’t try to be anything else. Opened in 2008, the store is a hub for the hardcore scene.

Featuring: Punk, metal, hardcore and hip-hop records. There’s also a curated collection of T-shirts, cassettes and zines.

Virginia’s Memory Lane Records

8609 Sanford Drive

Backspin: More like a warehouse that sells records than a typical record shop, Memory Lane opened in 1979. If you have the time, digging through the shelves, racks and crates can be fruitful.

Featuring: Just about anything. There is an emphasis on antiquated recordings, with music dating back to the early 1900s among the tremendous selection.

Wax Moon

1310 Altamont Ave.

Backspin: A post-punk and extreme-metal shop that opened three years ago in Scott’s Addition. The black-walled store is usually overseen by a shadowy cat named Miho.

Featuring: Since its opening, the store has expanded its inventory to include less extreme genres. There’s also a healthy selection of VHS tapes, posters, badges, pins, cassette tapes, retro video games and T-shirts.

