A Decade of Praise

× Expand JJ Hairston (Photo courtesy the artist)

This year is the 10th anniversary of the Gospel Music Fest, an annual concert of gospel acts held at Dogwood Dell. Radio host and producer Sheilah Belle, aka “The Belle,” organizes the event, which features national as well as local acts including Resound, the legendary Ingramettes and the Virginia Aires.

Headliners include Troy Sneed (“My Heart Says Yes”), the classically trained gospel star Bryan Popin, and JJ Hairston (above). Hairston is the leader and director of the high-spirited Youthful Praise choir, known for its urban-tinged gospel and praise and worship songs.

July 14 at 5 p.m. Free.