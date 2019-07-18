× Expand Gordon Lightfoot

“I can't think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don't like," Bob Dylan, a huge fan, said of the man once pegged as the Canadian Dylan. Like his Minnesota-born admirer (and muse), Lightfoot, 80, spends a lot of time on the road, and is currently on a tour featuring his best-known work ("If You Could Read My Mind," "Sundown," "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald") along with long-buried treasures that haven't been heard in years ("Love and Maple Syrup," anyone?) It's true that the man's trademark mournful baritone has been reduced by time to an expressive rasp, but few outside Dylan can claim such a rich catalog.

Gordon Lightfoot brings hits and deep cuts to the Carpenter Theatre on July 24 at 8 p.m. $39 to $99.

dominionenergycenter.com