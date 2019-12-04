Smooth Jazz Knight

× Expand Photo by Anthony Dixon

Saxophonist and smooth jazz luminary Gerald Albright has made 18 solo records and received eight Grammy nominations. As a studio musician, he’s played with funk artist Rick James, singer-songwriter Randy Newman and soul legends The Temptations. He’s toured with a number of popular music’s icons, including Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and Quincy Jones. This year, he released “A Not So Silent Night,” a collection of Christmas classics with a twist of funk and soul, featuring his daughter, vocal sensation Selina Albright. The Los Angeles native talks about the next generation of jazz artists, his career highlights and, of course, his daughter.

Richmond magazine: How did the Albright Family Christmas tour come to fruition?

Gerald Albright: We’ve been talking about it for a long time and started doing it last year to broaden our portfolios with Christmas music, and everybody loved it. Since she was 11, Selina’s evolved into what she is now: a great musician, great vocalist, great songwriter, producer and a great daughter!

RM: Any Rick James stories you can share? I had to ask.

Albright: Ha! The Rick that you [saw] onstage is the Rick that you [saw] in the studio. He’s got the whole cosmetic thing going with the braids, the leather pants. Rick was Rick. He lived in the fast lane, but he was a brilliant producer and a brilliant performer.

RM: Who is standing out among the younger set of jazz artists?

Albright: I feel there’s a lot of great guys who have done the work in terms of learning the instrument and really trying to develop their brand. A gentleman named Marcus Anderson comes to mind. Eric Darius is doing a fine job, too. When it’s time for all of us to sit down, there are some great youngsters to keep this wonderful genre of music going.

RM: Tell me a little bit about your process as a writer and producer.

Albright: When I produce, I like my stuff to be thick and big. I like a lot of horns and a lot of percussion. Everything, like that spiritual beat right in your face. I always thought big in my production. There’s nothing anorexic about my music, if I can say that.

RM: As a session musician for so many artists, touring with the likes of Whitney Houston and making your own records, what has been the most fulfilling?

Albright: I think all those experiences leading up to 1987, when I released “Just Between Us,” [served as] a springboard and precursor to being a recording artist — all those recording sessions, being a sideman on so many shows with different major artists. The beautiful thing about it is that the passion is still as strong today at the age of 62 as it was back in the ’80s. I just have this rush and this anxious overtone to my personality to write a lot of music and keep the music fresh. It’s a lifelong mission for me, and I feel like I just started, even at 62.

Gerald Albright, with special guest Selina Albright, comes to The Tin Pan on Dec. 8. at 7 p.m. $70. tinpanrva.com