Hot Summer Toast

× Expand Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail (Photo by Tina Tyrell)

The 38th installment of Friday Cheers, which offers a diverse slate of regional musical talent each Friday in May and June on Brown’s Island, showcases its most eclectic batch yet. Baltimore’s Snail Mail, fronted by eccentric pop-punk songstress Lindsey Jordan, opens the series on May 5, supported by the melodic rock of Water From Your Eyes and Richmond’s own Dazy. The May 12 lineup features an evening of off-center Americana as West Virginia’s gypsy folk chanteuse Sierra Ferrell takes over Cheers with River City country-rockers Chris Leggett & The Copper Line. Hometowners will run the whole show on May 26 during RVA Music Night. That’s when funk-jazz masters Butcher Brown head a lineup with Providence, Rhode Island, expatriates Celler Dwellers and the soul-soaked country-rock of Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Season passes are $65. Tickets are available at myticketstobuy.com, Plan 9 Music and at the event entrances (day of). Gates open at 6 p.m.

venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers