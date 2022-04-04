Final Movement

× 1 of 2 Expand Erin Freeman (Photo by Sarah Ferguson) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Paul Purpura Prev Next

After more than 15 years as the director of the Richmond Symphony Chorus, Erin Freeman is laying down her baton. (She’ll be picking it up in a new city, leading the City Choir of Washington in the nation’s capital.) The Atlanta native began her music career at Northwestern University, later studying at Boston University and Peabody Conservatory. She says her new job will allow her to continue doing the work she loves, “with a new spin on it.” In advance of her final concert in Richmond, we spoke with Freeman about her career, what she loves about conducting and the challenges of her profession.

Richmond magazine: What got you interested in conducting?

Erin Freeman: I got interested in conducting [while I was] learning about music and about self. I had this sense that I enjoyed being part of something that was bigger than myself. And that manifests itself in being in a choir and learning music theory ­— the inside of a piece of music — or working with a team of people toward something. All of those little clues led me to the direction of being a conductor, where I get to bring people together and see how bringing them together creates this magical experience.

RM: What has it been like conducting during the pandemic?

Freeman: Throughout the pandemic, it has been the various communities of people who have sustained me. Tuesday nights are when [the symphony chorus] rehearses, and even through the pandemic, those 2 1/2 hours are incredibly special. There are so many incredible memories with the chorus, and I’d just look forward to every Tuesday night.

RM: Are there any specific challenges being a female conductor presents?

Freeman: I mean, I've only been a female conductor, so I have nothing to compare it to. But in all seriousness, it is a challenge to mature through a profession where there are so few female role models. I have been encouraged my entire life to go for what I want. And I was never told to stay in my lane. But it is clear that representation matters — that seeing females on the podium is important — for me and for the audience. One of my favorite Richmond Symphony Orchestra stories is when a friend of mine brought her children to a concert conducted by my successor, Kei Harada, and her son turned to her and said, "Wait, men are allowed to conduct, too?" because he had only ever seen me on the podium!

Freeman’s final concert as conductor of the Richmond Symphony Chorus is a performance of Haydn’s “The Creation” on April 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center. Tickets are $10 to $82. richmondsymphony.com