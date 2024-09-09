Fall Arts Preview 2024: Music

Reveling in Révéler

An intimate Carytown space offers a weekly jam

Expand Orbital Music Park’s Wednesday-night jam session at Révéler Experiences (Photo by Zuri Washington)

At Révéler Experiences on Cary Street, Orbital Music Park puts on a showcase of musical craft like no other every Wednesday: impromptu, controlled chaos, regardless of skill level.

“Orbital Music Park has a long tradition of hosting jam sessions that include the entire spectrum of player, from the super beginner to the super pro, and most of us are somewhere in between,” says Tom Illmensee, the co-founder of Orbital, who also plays keyboards in the house band.

Révéler and Orbital’s “code of conduct” comprises three main tenets: being cool, listening and having courage. “It’s giving each other lots of attention and paying attention to the spaces and the silences just as much as the notes,” Illmensee says.

Wednesday evenings begin with several classic songs; musicians can sign up to sit in with the band and attend for free. Ensembles are developed as the evening unfolds.

“It’s always different,” Illmensee says. “It’s like a kaleidoscope of different players joining their band on stage in different pieces and parts. They don’t know what song they’re going to play until we’ve assembled a group.

“There’s something really joyful in watching people be very brave and getting outside of their comfort zone and playing together,” he continues. “It turns out to be rather infectious in a good way, because the audience tends to let go of their fears and inhibitions and get up and dance, and people who didn’t expect to pick up an instrument find themselves playing something.”

Admission is $7, and the event frequently sells out. Music isn’t Révéler’s only attraction, as attendees can also hit the bar or order dinner. A calendar of additional happenings is available at revelerexperiences.com.

× Expand Fourth Friday Jazz Nights at Gallery5 (Photo courtesy Gallery5)

Getting Down at Gallery5

A Jackson Ward arts space brings all that jazz

Thanks in part to a revamped interior setup in a former fire station, Richmond’s Gallery5 exudes an ideal atmosphere for its monthly Fourth Friday Jazz Nights.

“We’ve been in Jackson Ward for 19 years now,” says Katie McBride, the vice-chair of Gallery5’s board of directors. “Historically, Jackson Ward is the ‘Harlem of the South,’ and it had a long tradition of jazz music and other important cultural things that were critical to the Black community.”

McBride says when other local venues that hosted jazz-themed celebrations and events shuttered, Gallery5 set its sights on a revival. “As of [around] 2022, there really wasn’t anywhere that was doing [jazz] regularly that was in Jackson Ward,” McBride says. “So, I think there was this interest if we could make it happen and make it free.”

VIP tables are available for a fee, but accessibility was a goal for Gallery5, so standing room remains free to everyone.

McBride says repositioning the stage has created a more open floorplan. This allows for easier-flowing foot traffic, as well as better visibility from the audience and space for those who wish to dance. Additional onlookers have the option to stand outside the fire truck bay doors and enjoy the music.

“We see folks that are not old enough to drink … and then we see folks that are literally in their 90s, and they’re all at the same event,” McBride says. “We get this really cool cross-section of the community.”

× Expand Live at The Branch mini-concert (Photo courtesy The Branch Museum of Architecture & Design)

Basking in The Branch

A Fan District concert experience a century in the making

For an hour on select Wednesdays once a month, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design hosts a unique music series that blends performances with audience engagement.

“Between songs, the musicians have the opportunity to have a deeper connection to the audience through an open conversation,” says Lucy Northup, the museum’s marketing director. “They talk about the origins of the genre or instrument, the meaning of the song or anything else they want to share.”

Northup says the inspiration for the concert series can be traced back to 1919.

“The Branch family, along with architect John Russell Pope, designed a room in their home specifically to entertain guests with live music,” she says. “We started the mini-concert series back in 2021 to honor the original purpose of the room and to bring people back together.”

The Live at The Branch intimate performances continue with the University of Richmond ensemble Gamelan Raga Kusuma on Sept. 18 and bolero-inspired group Miramar on Oct. 23. Individual tickets are $35 and private tables for multiple people start at $80.

Tune In

Sept. 12-15

The Richmond Symphony begins its season by celebrating the Stradivarius violin during Into the STRADosphere featuring multiple concerts, lectures and a gala at the Dominion Energy Center. Ticket prices vary per event.

Oct. 5-6

The 2nd Street Festival returns to Jackson Ward, marking 36 years of honoring the rich culture of the historic African American community. Headlining the weekend of performances are Arrested Development and Desiree Roots. Free.

Oct. 17

The inaugural Out of Bounds concert kicks off the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament. Indie rockers flipturn are joined by Tennessee’s Colony House at Brown’s Island. 7 p.m. $34.50 to $44.50.

Expand Photo courtesy GWAR

Nov. 9

Celebrating a milestone 40 years of making music, Richmond’s over-the-top metal band GWAR comes to The National. Punk group Cancer Bats and hardcore rock duo Squid Pisser open. 8 p.m. $30.

Jan. 26

Classical Revolution RVA debuts the Richmond’s Own Festival with a preview night at Firehouse Theatre. The event celebrates local composers and musicians telling stories that connect to Richmonders through art and music. 7:30 p.m. $TBA.

Monthly Fridays

The Camel’s Beers & Banjos series runs the first and third (and fifth when applicable) Friday monthly. Catch the Garden Variety String Band Sept. 20 and the Slack Family Band Oct. 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. $10.