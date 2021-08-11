Double Bill

× Expand Wilco (Photo by Annabel Mehran)

While the last two albums from the Chicago-based Wilco, 2016’s “Schmilco” and 2019’s “Ode to Joy,” have been straightforward affairs that eschew the experimentation of the band’s most lauded work, frontman Jeff Tweedy is still among rock’s most consistent songwriters.

Pacific Northwest riot grrls Sleater-Kinney came back strong after an eight-year hiatus in 2016, but they lost longtime drummer Janet Weiss after the sleek, St. Vincent-produced “The Center Won’t Hold” in 2019. This year, remaining members of the band Corin Tucker and Carrie “Portlandia” Brownstein released a 10th Sleater-Kinney album, “Path of Wellness,” a summation of their chameleonic career, veering wildly from prog to punk to Pat Benatar-styled ’80s rock.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (with opening act Nnamdi) storm the Altria Theater on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $89.50.

altriatheater.com