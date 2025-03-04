Food Tunes

× Expand Chris Leggett & The Copper Line (Photo by Dylan Akers)

Chris Leggett & The Copper Line will debut their second album, “To the Table, Let’s Be Fed,” during a live show at The Camel on March 8.

The alternative-country-esque group formed in Richmond in 2019, and their first record, “From the Idle Mind,” was released in 2022. Leggett’s performance will be bookended by two guest artists: Jonathan Paige Brown Jr. brings his folk and soul sounds to the stage as the opener, while psychedelic rockers Space Koi perform the late-night set.

The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($20 day of show).

thecamel.org