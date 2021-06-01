Country Triad

× Expand Photo by David Abbott

Chapel Hart isn’t your typical country trio. The twang that emerges from their lead single might set you back a bit, if you’re conditioned to certain tones coming from well-rounded Black women. Otherwise, they aren’t that much different from the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Composed of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, who are joined by their cousin Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart has won over country fans with its warm harmonies and songs about lost loves. The trio’s single, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” is a response to Dolly Parton’s classic song.

The New Orleans-based trio performs at Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $45.

