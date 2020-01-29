Birthday on the Radio

× Expand Local favorites No BS! Brass Band are among the groups performing at WRIR's annual birthday celebration this weekend. (File photo)

Celebrating 15 years of community-focused progressive radio, WRIR 97.3 FM continues to provide a voice for those rarely heard from in the mainstream media in its broadcasts to listeners in the Richmond metro area. With an expanding schedule of programs on issues ranging from politics and cultural diversity to local music of all genres, the nonprofit is the largest low-power radio station of its kind in the nation. And it’s run by volunteers. WRIR President Carol Olson discusses the thriving DIY spirit of the station, its survival in the world of Sirius XM and Clear Channel, and why independent radio will survive the apocalypse.

Richmond magazine: With digital platforms like Sirius XM dominating the airwaves, and Clear Channel swallowing up local radio stations, what keeps independent radio stations like WRIR not only alive, but thriving?

Carol Olson: I think what's special about us — especially in our community — is that it's a collaborative nonprofit. No one gets paid. There's no one voice that dominates our content. It's really a collaborative effort. It’s everyman that can come in and have a voice on the radio. He or she can talk about what they want to talk about and have conversations with fellow community members.

RM: What is the philosophy behind choosing content for programming?

Olson: I don’t know if it’s a rule or a thing that the station has in place, but you don’t come to WRIR to play Top 40. We want you to play your neighborhood band, we want you to talk about the musical trends happening in Richmond.

RM: Since the station was created in 2005, what ups and downs has it come across? How has it changed? What does it say about the eclectic and diverse culture of Richmond?

Olson: In the beginning, it was really just anti-Clear Channel, and underrepresented music, news and views. Now what’s different is our connection to the diversity of the community. Our focus has changed through time, maybe because we’re Richmond. We have over 50% women at the station, and we’ve become a leader in the community in terms of African American hosts, which no other station has [done]. If you come to us, we’ll make room for you.

RM: Fifteen years later, what can you tell me about what the future holds for WRIR?

Olson: I think we’re at the beginning of a tide. With corporations swallowing news media up, we’re back to the average person with little to no income not being able to buy access to media. It’s becoming ever more important to have a voice to share what’s happening. You know in those apocalyptic films, there’s always the guy with the radio as the holdout? I do think that radio is the only free media left.

WRIR 97.3 FM’s annual Birthday Party features No BS! Brass Band, The Hot Seats, Big No, Saw Black, She, Bon Ki, a comedy showcased hosted by Francesca Lyn, an all-LGTBQ+ Rap Show curated by Secret Bonus Level and other acts at The Renaissance on Feb. 1. at 7 p.m. $10.