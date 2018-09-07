Big Tent in Bryan Park

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Symphony

The Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent Community Festival continues its tradition of giving back musically with a visit to North Side’s Bryan Park on Saturday, Sept. 8. The theme of the event is “In Tune With the Northside: Celebrating Its History and People,” and includes walking tours guided by Friends of Bryan Park and performances from Triple Crossing Jazz Project, rock band The Neons and Christian music group the VibeHouse. The music starts at noon, followed by a symphony performance at 7:15 p.m. The festival also includes kid-friendly activities such as face painting, storytelling, and arts and crafts.

Proceeds from the event go toward the purchase of musical instruments for public school students in the North Side. Past Big Tent Festivals have donated more than $265,000 to public schools in Richmond, funding the purchase of instruments, equipment and school programs.

The Big Tent Community Festival starts at noon on Sept. 8 in Bryan Park at 4308 Hermitage Road.