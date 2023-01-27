In With the Twangs

× Expand Photo by Angela Ricciardi

Asheville-based singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has a string of acclaimed indie folk albums to her name, including 2019’s lushly orchestrated “All Mirrors.” With “Big Time,” released last year, she channels the intensity of her prior work into compact, crystalline expressions of yearning and grief that reflect classic country influences that previously simmered just below the surface. That feeling of nearly boiling over will be familiar to those who have seen Olsen live; her performance sets a captivating tone that renders audiences silent, creating space for her distinctive vibrato to resonate.

She performs at The National on Friday, Feb. 10, and her words are likely to take up residence in your head as well. Erin Rae opens. Tickets are $25.

thenationalva.com