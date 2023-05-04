Music Influencer

× Expand Former blogger Andrew Cothern, aka “Mr. RVA Playlist,” revisits the Richmond music scene in his new eponymous book. (Photo by PJ Sykes)

When he set out to write a book on the fertile Richmond music scene of the early 2000s, Andrew Cothern intended to recount what was happening at the clubs and in the grooves. “I didn’t realize how much of myself I would put into the book. It became a memoir,” says the longtime music chronicler, who also serves as director of communications for the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Why not make this my story within the context of the music?”

“RVA Playlist: Stories From the Richmond, Virginia Music Scene” covers Cothern’s years as a prominent area music blogger, publicizing and championing the varied likes of Mermaid Skeletons, Jonathan Vassar, The Trillions, Hot Lava and other Richmond area music-makers. It’s ironic that, growing up in Henrico, he never gave local music a second thought.

“I was into Top 40 radio,” the 40-year-old says. “It wasn’t until I got back from college at James Madison and started working at the Times-Dispatch that I began covering the local arts scene and finding out what was going on in Richmond at the time.” The first band that caught his ears? “Murphy’s Kids, a great punk/ska group. I thought, ‘There’s something here.’ ”

Inspired by local shows at former locales like Rumours, Ghostprint Gallery and The Listening Room, he started blogging in 2006 under the Circles of Concrete moniker; he changed it to RVA Playlist in 2010. He covered “whatever I was interested in, a local band with an album coming out, or a performer coming to [the former music venue] Strange Matter. I’d write opinion pieces, album reviews. And I started posting music so that people could hear this stuff.”

For the next six years, RVA Playlist grew in popularity, so much so that Cothern began hosting live band showcases at The Camel, and the man himself became known as “Mr. Playlist.” Much of the original blog’s material makes up the book’s content. “I saved all of my features and reviews, so it was surprisingly easy to put together,” he says of writing the book. His process makes it a handy guide to some stellar, often underheard sounds from the era, such as Marionette, Long Arms, Horsehead and, one of his personal favorites, Jonathan Vassar and The Speckled Bird. It’s a pity that we no longer get the sound links, but Cothern’s RVA Playlist is available on Spotify.

“I have no musical talent, don’t play an instrument, never been in a band, so I live vicariously through the artists I know,” Cothern says. He discontinued RVA Playlist in 2016 because of work duties but continues to support local music — Deau Eyes, Tyler Meacham, and Erin & the Wildfire are some of his current faves. “And hey,” he adds, ever the fanboy, “did you know Horsehead has a new album coming out?”

Image courtesy Andrew Cothern

Summer Live Playlist

Andrew Cothern’s picks for upcoming music shows

For a live dose of Andrew Cothern’s RVA Playlist, check out a few of his concert recommendations as the summer music season kicks off this month.

May-June: Friday Cheers

Friday Cheers brings music to Brown’s Island every Friday in May and June. Not only can you see up and coming artists like Snail Mail, Tank and the Bangas, and Flipturn inexpensively, but the openers are local acts that are making a name for themselves in the Richmond music scene. venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers

May 12: Blues Traveler at The National

Relive the early ’90s by singing along to classic Blues Traveler songs like “Run-Around” and “Hook” while frontman John Popper showcases his harmonica skills. thenationalva.com

May 21: Ryan Oakes at The Camel

Rapper Ryan Oakes will be hitting Richmond for his “Wake Up” tour, showing off his punk rock/rap-driven songs. thecamel.org

May 26: Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at The Broadberry

Blues, funk and soul artist Black Joe Lewis should have everyone at The Broadberry dancing by the end of the night. thebroadberry.com

June 20: Marshall Family Values at Richmond Music Hall

Richmond indie psych rock band Marshall Family Values will fill Richmond Music Hall with wailing guitars and fun rock sounds. thebroadberry.com