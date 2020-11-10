Almost Allman

× Expand Skydog (Photo by Kai Eason)

The Allman Brothers Band were the principal architects of Southern rock. With a strong emphasis on improvisation, the Jacksonville, Florida-based band blended blues, jazz, rock and country sounds in a career spanning five decades. Many tribute bands attempt to replicate The Allman Brothers’ signature sound, but few have manage to captivate audiences as well as Richmond’s Skydog.

Harnessing the energy and stellar performances of the original Allman Brothers Band, Skydog pays homage to the band’s work before the death of slide guitar marvel Duane Allman in 1971. Fans of vintage Allman Brothers can revel in the experience, in addition to a performance from Atlanta-based rock band Blackberry Smoke, at a socially distanced concert Friday, Nov. 13, at the Bon Secours Training Center. (Concert organizers The Broadberry combined shows originally scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 into one event at the training center.)

Tickets for a pod seating up to four people are $139.95; a pod for up to six people is $209.95. Doors open at 5 p.m.