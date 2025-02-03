RVA’s New Groove

× Expand An architectural rendering depicts the Allianz Amphitheater when it opens for shows in summer 2025.

Beginning this summer, Richmonders will have access to new sounds alongside the James River when the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront opens for live music and performances. Sandwiched between Oregon Hill and historic Tredegar along the downtown riverfront, the new concert venue began construction in early 2024. A joint venture between Live Nation and Charlottesville-based Red Light Management, the project was inspired in part due to the closure of the Richmond Coliseum, which served as a prime Richmond music venue for nearly 50 years until its closure in early 2019.

“It was the fact of Richmond being an amazing, vibrant, culturally thriving city that was missing a venue of this size,” says Kelly Flanigan, Live Nation capital region president. “We have a large amphitheater here in Northern Virginia and a large amphitheater in Virginia Beach, but we didn’t have much in between. So, this was something that was a much-needed venue capacity in a market that is somewhat underserved by venues.

“Depending on the various events, we will be looking to host, at minimum, 30 shows and hopefully more,” Flanigan adds, noting that festivals, community events and comedy acts will take center stage in addition to musical acts. The goal is to schedule performances between April and October, contingent on the weather.

The lineup includes country singer Dwight Yoakam on June 21, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on July 19, rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin with Don Felder on Aug. 6, and parody musician “Weird Al” Yankovic on Sept. 22.

“We’ve got a ton of other stuff coming,” Flanigan says. “We have agents calling us every week. [The opening] is very highly anticipated within the industry, in terms of agents and acts calling us to say, ’Hey, can we play the venue?’ That doesn’t always happen, so it’s very exciting in that sense.”

As of press time, no official opening date has been set, although Flanigan says to expect more show announcements leading up to summer 2025.

“The exciting part about our venues, and about live music in general, is that there’s something for everyone,” she says. “We’ll have some rock shows, we’ll have hip-hop and we’ll have some local bands that are national bands, but Richmond’s their hometown. ... If it’s something that the city of Richmond likes, we’ll be looking to do it.”

The amphitheater site spans about 4 acres and the capacity will be 7,500 attendees, including general admission, reserved seating, the outer lawn and premium options. Ticket and seating options vary and depend on the show. VIP amenities and box seating will be available for some events as well.

The seating sections will radiate out from the stage, which will be flanked by LED screens. However, the layout of the amphitheater takes views into consideration. Flanigan says even the seats farthest from the performers may not require the aid of the screens. “We think that the thoughtful design of the venue, and what we’re going to be able to provide for both the fans and the artists, is what’s going to make artists want to go there and fans continue to come back,” she says.

× Expand The Allianz Amphitheater will offer space for 7,500 concertgoers along the downtown riverfront.

The amphitheater is projected to create over 300 jobs. In addition, Live Nation will be working with local businesses on some concessions and hospitality. “Incorporating the local Richmond vibe is important for us,” Flanigan says.

Parking and traffic are always a concern for downtown events. Flanigan says Live Nation submitted a traffic management plan to the city of Richmond and Virginia Department of Transportation. The organization is working with all parties involved to create a viable plan of ingress and egress for event nights at the amphitheater. She notes that the venue’s downtown location offers access to street parking, as well as accessible public transportation and the option for electric bike and scooter rentals and ride-sharing services.

“We’ll be working with our business and residential neighbors to make sure that we are a good partner and good neighbor,” she says. “For us to be successful, we need everyone around us to be happy with us, so it’s something that we are very aware of, and we’ll go through all of the proper procedures to make sure that we are putting together the best plan possible.”

In addition, the venue will be participating in Live Nation’s Green Nation Touring Program, which “will have robust environmental programs and initiatives,” Flanigan says. “A lot of this focuses around single-use plastics, composting and diverting trash. So, this will be something that will continue ... and be an important part of this venue.”

Atmosphere was also a significant consideration when scouting Richmond sites for the project. “One of the special aspects of this venue — you’re sitting on the lawn area, and you’re looking at the stage,” Flanigan says. “You’ve got an amazing view to the left, where you have the cityscape of Richmond, and straight ahead you’re watching whatever your favorite artist is. And then to the right, you have the bridges and the James River, which outlines the stage and is just very special. Being able to lay out a venue that way — you don’t get that everywhere.

“We’re excited to be able to have a venue of top caliber that we will be able to host and bring the city of Richmond together for some amazing live music on the river,” Flanigan says.