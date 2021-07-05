× Expand Photo by Rhys Asplundh

For the past decade, Fitz and the Tantrums have been an impressive hit machine, churning out singalong pop-soul nuggets with co-vocalists Michael Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs at the fore. You’ll still find disgruntled fans who think that the L.A.-based band has yet to fulfill the promise of their grittier 2010 indie debut, “Picking up the Pieces,” but it’s hard to deny the blissful melodic power of recent radio staples like “The Walker” and “HandClap.” Last year, Fitzpatrick released a solo debut, “Head Up High,” that rivals the band’s 2019 effort, “All the Feels,” for high-energy, groove-driven spectacle.

The forces will reunite on Brown’s Island on July 11 at 7 p.m. $15 to $239.95 (pod seating).

