‘Standing Together’

Due in part to last summer’s successful inaugural 804 Day music festival, the area code has become a rallying cry — a call to celebrate the talent, diversity and community among Richmond’s musicians.

More than 15 bands will answer that call as part of the second annual 804 Day, which will be held in Shockoe Bottom on Aug. 2. From the Appalachian folk of Palmyra and the glossy pop of Erin & The Wildfire to the fiery punk of Dead Billionaires and the dexterous jazz of Weldon Hill, the free event provides a gathering place for fans of multiple music genres.

“People from all walks of life can be in one area and enjoy the heck out of each other’s company,” says spokesperson Reese Williams of local label Shockoe Records.

The 17th Street Market area will be dotted with three stages, including one on Franklin Street dedicated to acts on the roster of Shockoe Records, a main partner of the event. “We’re really excited for Los Hermanos Alacranes — they’re one of our latest [signees],” Williams says. “They sing in Spanish, and they’ve got this gritty, desperado feel to them. They’re amazing.”

Headlining will be the Drake-cosigned, Richmond-based rapper Nickelus F, who is fresh off the release of a new album titled “MMCHT” and the establishment of his new label, Trick Dice Records. Nickelus F was part of last year’s Shockoe Records-organized 50th anniversary of hip-hop event, and he was an essential part of a “dream lineup” the label envisioned when planning this year’s festival.

“We had everybody’s name on an index card,” Williams says. “He was on one of those cards, and I think he had gotten a little bit of press for his collaborations with Drake, and we just thought, ‘Do you think he would do it?’”

Another act that said yes is Knifing Around, the kinetic post-punk outfit that was first up during Friday Cheers’ RVA Music Night on Brown’s Island in May. “We had them on Shockoe Sessions,” Williams says of the studio’s weekly live concert series. “They are high-energy, they’re danceable; there’s not a lot like it in Richmond.”

Attendees will have unique options offstage as well. New this year is a VIP package that includes a private performance by country group The Sugar Hollows and jazz band the Sweet Potatoes, as well as access to a dedicated bar, exclusive food and private facilities. VIP tickets are $80 and include the event’s gratis offerings of a kids’ zone for younger concertgoers, 40 local vendors and artists, and 20 nonprofits — each selected to reflect the diversity of the region.

“Everyone is local for sure,” Williams says, “but we’re very meticulous about making sure every aspect of this represents all facets of Richmond.”

Given the organizers’ commitment to community building, it’s not hard to visualize some of the most meaningful moments happening between performances. “The whole point is to have every band be different on each stage, so all of those music lovers are standing together when those bands are coming and going,” Williams says.

Standing together: That’s 804 at its best.

For the full lineup, visit shockoerecords.com/804day. The event kicks off Richmond Music Week, (Aug. 2-11), a series of concerts and special events highlighting the local scene.