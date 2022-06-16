Juneteenth 2022

× Expand Ban Caribe performs at a previous Elegba Folklore Society Juneteenth celebration.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring that “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious (i.e., Confederate) states "are, and henceforward shall be free." But the news was slow to reach more than 250,000 people enslaved in the state of Texas, who did not learn of their new status until June 19, 1865. This day came to be known as Juneteenth and was celebrated sporadically until it became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

The holiday, also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day, will be celebrated across the Richmond region with a variety of festive events.

Jubilation in June, the city's celebration of Juneteenth, begins this weekend, with a performance by the Legacy Band at Dogwood Dell at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17. On Saturday, “Shared History in Stories" at the 17th Street Farmers Market will feature a play, spoken word artists and a musical performance. Capping the events is the Jubilation Festival at Deepwater Terminal on Sunday at 4 p.m., with fireworks and music from Bee Bouiseou and R&B group The Hamiltones. The festival is free.

Henrico Parks and Recreation and Richmond Region Tourism’s BLK RVA will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dorey Park. The event features a vendor fair, kids’ zone, food trucks, entertainment and fireworks.

Also on June 18, at Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas, the Jubilee Soiree features five local African American chefs providing food and desserts, along with hand-crafted cocktails. Ticket sales benefit the RVA Homeless Intervention Program. This is a 21-and-older event. Face masks and cocktail attire are requested. Tickets are $10.

Festivities continue on Sunday, June 19, at noon with the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The program features live music by Mighty Joshua and The Zion #5 and JTucker & the Krewe, and dance performances by City Dance Theatre. Food will be available from Charles’ Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine, K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes, and Hardywood Pizza Kitchen.

Second Baptist Church Southside will host a Juneteenth Block Party on Sunday, June 19, 3 p.m. with Black-owned food trucks, vendors and music. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged.

On Sunday, June 26, the Elegba Folklore Society’s Juneteenth 2002: A Freedom Celebration begins with the Get Woke Youth Summit at 4 p.m. at the African Burial Ground. The rest of the daylong event includes a speech from Professor James Small, music from Jaylin Brown and Clave Soul, and a interactive performance from Elegba’s dancers, drummers and singers. Admission is $5.