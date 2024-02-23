Literary Experience

× Expand Spouses Chris and Christie Miller are two of the co-owners of Book People. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Independent bookstores are making a comeback — again. Once feared dead with the rise of digital media and online shopping, a resurgence began during the mid-2000s. According to NPR’s “Planet Money” business podcast, between 2009 and 2018, the number of local bookshops grew by almost 40%. As businesses and stores shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of independent literary purveyors was cause for concern again, but they proved resilient, with many people turning to print due to the cancellation of in-person events and activities. In 2022, The New York Times reported that more than 300 independent bookstores had opened across the country in the past 2 1/2 years. In a time when everything is seemingly going digital, local shops have continued to defy expectations.

Richmond is no exception — the region boasts a wide variety of bookstores. Each offers its own unique charm and character. According to Demetrius Frazier, co-owner of Resist Booksellers in Petersburg (233 N. Sycamore St.), the appeal of independent shops is a matter of “experience.”

“Our shopping experience now, we want it more curated,” Frazier says, adding that this mirrors a trend in apparel stores. He says people are looking for a “unique, more boutique” feel if they’re visiting a shop these days. “Independent bookstores are doing the same thing. Our goal now is to provide a curated, special experience. That’s why we can compete in a world where [larger corporations] can beat us on price.”

That experience offered by local book sellers is what is continuing to bring patrons through the doors. “There’s a thing that comes with going to independent bookstores that you can’t get at a big, large-scale store selling 10,000 titles,” Frazier says. The “thing” Frazier is referring to is service tailored to the individual. Customers are able to talk with the store owner and develop a relationship that leads to recommendations and updated inventory reflecting requested books. “It’s just a different experience when you come in,” Frazier says, adding, “People are starting to see the benefits of shopping locally.”

Christie Miller of Book People in western Henrico County (10464 Ridgefield Parkway) agrees. “As a small business, you lean into the community,” she says, noting that when it comes to Little League teams and other local programs, you often won’t see larger corporations sponsoring them. “It’s your local small business,” she says. Book People has sponsored various theater and chorus programs throughout the area. “We’ll put ads in their marketing, in their playbill, to help them raise money,” Miller says.

Leaning into the community also means getting to know customers on a more personal level. “They come in here, and you build a relationship with them,” Miller says. She notes that members of the community are also employed at independent bookstores, which are usually comprised of a smaller staff. The personnel at Book People include co-owners Miller and her husband, Chris, and fellow co-owner David Shuman, plus a couple additional employees. Miller says that mostly, though, it’s family working at the store, including the Millers’ daughter. “It’s literally a family business,” she says. They count their regular patrons as extended family, too. “It’s gotten to the point where I recognize the kids coming in here, like ‘OK, that’s the kid that likes ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ books.’”

Miller recalls two young girls who visited the store one night dressed in Disney princess outfits. “We were making a fuss over them, like, ‘It’s the first time we’ve had princesses in here!’” She says the costumed princesses returned for a holiday event featuring a visit from Santa. “I was able to be like, ‘Santa, these princesses have been here before, but you weren’t ready yet!’”

Little extras can add a smile to the face of anyone at any age. An example is Wonton, the adored resident feline at Carytown’s Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books, at 2913 W. Cary St.), who could often be spotted napping in the store window or wandering the stacks. Wonton died in November 2023, and someone unaware of the 18-year-old cat’s popularity may have thought him a political figure or celebrity due to the outpouring on social media. If you knew Chop Suey, you knew Wonton. Today, shop cats Page and Mylar have a tough act to follow.

× Expand Mylar is one of two shop cats who greet customers inside Shelf Life Books. (Photo courtesy Shelf Life Books)

The animal love isn’t confined to the city, though. At a new bookstore in western Henrico County, dogs are as welcome as any human. Retro Reads Bookstore, a shop selling new and used titles, opened in October 2023 at Gaskins Place Shopping Center (1125 Gaskins Road, Suite 500-C). “There’s a couple of dog places in the building, so they are more than welcome,” Retro Reads owner Carol Clancy says.

Opening a bookstore has been a dream of Clancy’s for many years. As pandemic gathering restrictions lifted, she noticed a larger desire from people (including herself) to get out more and interact with the community again. So, she decided the timing was right to open her shop; she is planning to expand its offerings with book clubs and poetry groups this year. “[I] wanted to create a bookstore that I would want to go to, so that’s what this is,” she says.

Clancy says she wants to cultivate a store that encourages browsing. “This is the store where you find books you didn’t even know you wanted,” she says.

At the end of the day, it’s the hands-on approach that is drawing patrons to local booksellers. Author events where you can meet and greet writers are popular at Fountain Bookstore (1312 E. Cary St.). The Little Bookshop (1318 Sycamore Square) hosts book launches and clubs and stocks a selection of gifts and handmade cards. Carytown’s Bbgb (3003 W. Cary St.) specializes in children’s literature and offers regular readings and book signings. These efforts and more contribute to the appeal of independent bookstores and factor into the resurgence of these local literary outlets.