Diamond Anniversary

× Expand Photo by Jesse Peters

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is celebrating 60 years and marking the milestone by auctioning off 60 pieces of artwork during its annual Collectors’ Night at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. This long-running fundraiser began in 1987 and benefits the center’s outreach programs. The event includes silent and seated live auctions featuring works by S. Ross Browne, Paul DiPasquale, Aimee Joyaux and many others.

“The 60th represents an incredible lifetime of growth for this organization,” says Interim Executive Director Jordan Brown. “We’re sharing that story of where we came from to where we are, and along the way, we’ve expanded our programs: new media, new partners, new community outreach programs [and] new residency programs for artists.”

Individual tickets are $175, and table options are also available.

visarts.org