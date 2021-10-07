Vista-vision

× Expand Image courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Even if you’ve never heard of Ansel Adams, you’ve likely seen his stunning images of mountains, desert buttes and wide skies. They are black-and-white photographs, thus focusing attention on nature’s forms and textures. More than 70 of his photographs are presented at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” through Jan. 2, 2022. You’ve probably seen, though not known the names of, his renowned photographs “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico” and “Monolith, Face of Half Dome,” but this exhibition covering 50 years also features lesser-known photos, several recently acquired by the VMFA. Besides photography, Adams enjoyed classical music, and a recording of him playing the piano in 1945 is part of the show. He remains an artist capable of surprise. Tickets are $8 to $10.

vmfa.museum