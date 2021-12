× Expand "Fruiting Body" by Anna V. Freeman (Photo courtesy Artspace Gallery)

At its new location in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center in Richmond's South Side, Artspace Gallery presents its 11th Biennial International Invitational Miniature Exhibition — otherwise known as “Think Small” ­— through Dec. 12. The event features petite works by many artists designed in the gift-sized dimensions of 3 by 3 by 3 inches. Prices range from $50 to $250.

