Tattoo Festival Returns

× Expand (Photo courtesy Richmond Tattoo Festival)

In the late 1980s, Billy Eason and “Crazy” Ace Daniels discussed having a tattoo festival in Richmond and eventually hosted the first one in 1992. Since then, the Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival has become an annual event, with Kenny Brown of Jack Brown’s Tattoo Revival (Fredericksburg) and Jesse Smith of Loose Screw Tattoo (Carytown) continuing the tradition.

This year’s event features tattoo and fine artists, children's activities, music and dance performances and adult entertainment, as well as more than 150 tattoo artists.

If you’re not looking to get any new ink, not all the art at the show will be on bodies. All weekend, artists will be creating pieces to be auctioned off on Sunday. Proceeds from the auction go to Art on Wheels, a charity that brings art and music programs to community centers, senior centers and hospitals.

Saturday and Sunday are family friendly in the morning and afternoon, with daytime activities including a bounce house, games and a kids tattoo competition. Children can design their own temporary tattoos and then apply them to each other, after which they’ll have a chance to win prizes.

At night things get a little more graphic. After 8 p.m., attendees can expect belly dancing and fire performances. "Little Ozzy," an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band performs. Then, closing both nights, is an air sex competition. Air sex is a performance of a sexual encounter by fully clothed actors, alone on a stage. At midnight both nights, an after party will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel's Atrium Bar.

The 26th Annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival takes place on Sept. 28-30 at the DoubleTree Hotel. $20 to $35. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. 804-794-6700 or myticketstobuy.com.